Ram Charan Honors Boxer Julius Francis at London Fan Meet
Highlights
Actor Ram Charan had a memorable moment with boxing legend Julius Francis at his London fan meet.
During a fan meet in London, actor Ram Charan had a special moment with Julius Francis, a former boxing champion.
Julius, who is a 5-time British Heavyweight Champion and 4-time Commonwealth Champion, was working as a bouncer at the event. He asked Ram Charan to place a boxing belt on his shoulder, and Charan did so to honor him.
Ram Charan was in London to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
he statue shows Ram Charan with his pet dog, Rhyme. A lot of fans came to see the statue, and Charan was joined by his family. The fans gave him a warm welcome in the UK.
This event was a special day for Ram Charan and his fans, with the moment with Julius Francis making it even more memorable.
