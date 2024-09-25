Ram Lalla dons dress with Uttarakhand’s Aipan art

Dehradun: The statue of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has been adorned with a dress made of mulberry silk and embellished with Uttarakhand’s traditional Aipan art.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described it as a “blessed moment” for the people of the state.

“The shubhvastram adorned with Uttarakhand’s famous Aipan art on the divine idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya symbolises the immense faith of the people of the state in Lord Ram. It has been prepared by the skilled craftsmen of Uttarakhand. It is a blessed moment for all of us Uttarakhandis,” Dhami said in a post on X soon after the statue of the deity at the temple was adorned with the dress on Monday.

Dhami himself had gone to Ayodhya to deliver the ‘shubhvastram’ to the temple authorities. It also adds a glorious chapter to the cultural prosperity of the state on the national stage, an official release here said on Tuesday.

The rich cultural heritage and traditional arts of Uttarakhand are not only getting a new identity, but future generations are also getting inspired and embracing it, the release said. Aipan is a folk art of designing, native to the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.