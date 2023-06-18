Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself: Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself as it reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The Prime Minister said the Yatra is taken out with great fanfare in different States across the country.

“My dear countrymen, the historical Rath Yatra on June 20 bears a unique identity throughout the world,” Modi said in the 102nd episode of his radio programme ‘Maan Ki Baat’. Recalling his days in Gujarat, Modi said he used to get the opportunity to attend the Yatra in Ahmedabad. “The way people from all over the country, every society, every class turn up in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat”.

Wishing people in advance on this auspicious occasion, Modi said, “I pray that Lord Jagannath blesses all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity.”

While discussing festivals related to Indian tradition and culture, the Prime Minister mentioned the interesting events held in the Raj Bhawans. “Now Raj Bhawans are being identified with social and development work. Today, our Raj Bhawans are becoming the flag-bearers of TB-free India drive and the campaign related to organic farming”.

The enthusiasm with which different Raj Bhawans celebrate their foundation days is an example in itself. This is a wonderful initiative which empowers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', he added.