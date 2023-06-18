Live
- Meet Bhavya, the female topper of JEE Advanced 2023 female topper
- Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title
- A goods train derailed
- Sony unhappy with Zee developments, merger may unravel
- Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League
- With Kishanganj becoming a big tea producer, Bihar govt mulls tea city plan
- Chairman Emeritus and MD of large listed company diverted public money: SEBI reply to SAT in Zee matter
- Musk backs Joe Rogan's $100K debate challenge to vaccine scientist after RFK Jr podcast
- Any Time Bags machines go defunct
- OTT: ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ locks premiere date
Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself as it reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri is a wonder in itself as it reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The Prime Minister said the Yatra is taken out with great fanfare in different States across the country.
“My dear countrymen, the historical Rath Yatra on June 20 bears a unique identity throughout the world,” Modi said in the 102nd episode of his radio programme ‘Maan Ki Baat’. Recalling his days in Gujarat, Modi said he used to get the opportunity to attend the Yatra in Ahmedabad. “The way people from all over the country, every society, every class turn up in these Rath Yatras is exemplary in itself. Along with inner faith, it is also a reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat”.
Wishing people in advance on this auspicious occasion, Modi said, “I pray that Lord Jagannath blesses all countrymen with good health, happiness and prosperity.”
While discussing festivals related to Indian tradition and culture, the Prime Minister mentioned the interesting events held in the Raj Bhawans. “Now Raj Bhawans are being identified with social and development work. Today, our Raj Bhawans are becoming the flag-bearers of TB-free India drive and the campaign related to organic farming”.
The enthusiasm with which different Raj Bhawans celebrate their foundation days is an example in itself. This is a wonderful initiative which empowers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', he added.