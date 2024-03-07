Ration distribution case: Calcutta HC puts interim stay on separate probe by Bengal police

Live
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the separate investigation by West Bengal police into six cases related to the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the separate investigation by West Bengal police into six cases related to the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.
A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta stayed the separate investigation being carried out by the state police in this matter till April 22.
Also on Thursday, the state government sought an additional 15 days to submit its affidavit in the ration distribution case. Granting the same, the court scheduled the next hearing in the matter for April 8.
The ED counsel, however, objected to the granting of additional time to the state government to file the affidavit.
Justice Sengupta explained that the root of the attack on the ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5 was the central agency’s investigation into the ration distribution case.
“Now the CBI is investigating the case relating to the attack. Since the state government now wants to file its explanation in the matter through an affidavit, it should also be given a chance. That is why there will be an interim stay on a separate probe by the state police into six cases. The matter will be heard only after the state government files its affidavit,” Justice Sengupta observed.
Four persons, including former state Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ration distribution case, and they are all in judicial custody presently.