Ratna Bhandar to be reopened on Sunday

Bhubaneswar: The Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century Sri Jagannath temple in Puri will be opened on Sunday, State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Saturday. He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal to open the Ratna Bhandar, which was last opened in 1978.
Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said, "We are fully prepared for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar on Sunday. We will strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in accordance with the Shree Jagannath Temple Act."
"The 16-member high-level committee constituted by the State government recommended reopening the Ratna Bhandar on July 14. Following traditional attire, we will first offer prayers to Lord Lokanath inside the temple," said Soumendra Muduli, a member of the special committee chaired by retired Justice Biswanath Rath of Orissa High Court.