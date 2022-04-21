Rayagada: Mega health camp held

Rayagada: As a part of Azadika Amrit Mahostav, a mega health camp was conducted at the Community Health Centre, Jagannathpur, in Gunupur block of Rayagada district on Tuesday.

Specialists in different disciplines attended. Thirteen patients were operated and free medicines provided.

Local MLA Raghunath Gomango, chief guest, said the government has always been trying to bring health to the doorsteps of people; through the Biju Swastya Yojana critical health care can be availed.

The function was conducted by Dr Himanshu Sekhar Dash of the CHC.

Dr Ramesh Chandra Sahu, superintendent, sub-divisional medical centre of Gunupur, was guest of honour.