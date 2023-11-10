Rayagada: Tankapaai villagers seek road connectivity

Rayagada: The people of Tankapaai village met Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh and submitted a memorandum at grievance redressal meeting seeking road connectivity for overcoming their day-to-day hardship. In the memorandum, they stated that the JE of their block had taken Rs 5,000 from them assuring them to solve their problem but nothing has been done. The Collector assured the villagers that the road will be laid. She also said that an inquiry will be initiated against the JE concerned.

The people of Tankapaai village under Godibali panchayat said the State government is collecting revenues worth crores of rupees from mineral resources in Kashipur block of Rayagada district, but the block is deprived of communication facilities. After approaching the block officials several times for road connectivity without success, they met the Collector. There are 12 families in Tankapaai village and its population is below 100. The village has no pucca road. They have to cover a distance of 40 km through another route for getting their day to day needs.

They have to trek through the railway track which passes through a tunnel for earning their livelihood and also getting essential items like rice and kerosene. The authorities have never visited their village to look into their problems, they said.