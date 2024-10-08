RCF Kapurthala made Vande Metro @145 kmph

Kapurthala : Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has set another milestone by manufacturing the advanced technology Vande Metro train set in a short span of just eight months, thereby giving further impetus to the growing steps of Indian Railways in the field of technology. This train set was turned out from RCF Kapurthala on 30.09.24 for conducting various tests by the RDSO team. During the speed and braking distance trial conducted on Saturday in Kota Division of Western Central Railway, this train successfully covered a distance of about 50 km at a speed of 145 kmph.

The coaches of RCF manufactured Vande Metro train having seating capacity for 100 persons standing capacity for 180. This train set is equipped with state-of-the-art safety equipment and many new passenger amenities like passenger- driver talk back system in case of emergency, fire and smoke detection system, “Kavach” collision avoidance system, special toilets for disabled persons etc . Currently running version of Vande Metro between Bhuj-Ahmedabad has 12 coaches and has a speed of 110 kmph. It has a passenger capacity of 3602. In contrast , the newly turned out Vande Metro from RCF will have increased coaches (16 nos) & sitting capacity of 4364 and will be running at an increased speed of 130 Kmph .