Reach out to women & youth voters as much as possible, PM Modi tells BJP booth heads in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the BJP booth heads in West Bengal to reach out to the women and youth voters in their respective booths, and explain to them how the ruling Trinamool Congress is depriving them of the benefits of the different Centrally-sponsored schemes.

PM Modi also directed the booth heads to convince the people that the amount of Rs 3,000 crore confiscated by the central agencies in connection with different cases of financial scams will be ultimately returned to those who have lost their money.

"Assure the voters that I will not backtrack from my promise of my fight against corruption. You also need to explain to the people that the different constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc who are claiming to be fighting against each other in West Bengal are actually united at the national level against the BJP, and their sole intention is to ensure the practice of ancestral politics and corruption continues," the Prime Minister said during an online interaction with the booth heads in different Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, he mainly interacted with the booth heads from the Lok Sabha constituencies, where the polling process will be completed in the first three phases between April 19 and May 7.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi stressed that the booth heads should concentrate on strengthening the booth-level party organisation and ensuring that the dedicated voters reach the polling booths early to cast their votes.

Speaking to the booth heads, PM Modi stressed on the increasing use of technology in reaching out to the youth and updating them on the different development schemes introduced by the state government specially dedicated to the youth population in the country. Stressing that the women voters will be playing an important role in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, PM Modi also directed the booth heads to involve the women party activists in the campaign process at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi also lauded the manner in which BJP 'karyakartas' (workers) in West Bengal are working tirelessly to serve the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said that the party workers in West Bengal are shining examples for the BJP cadres across the country.