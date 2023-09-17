Ready for polls, people want change: Congress Working Committee

Hyderabad: Asserting that it is ready for elections, the Congress on Sunday expressed confidence about receiving a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Reaffirmed the preparedness of the party organization for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it said the people of the country want change.

The assertion was made in a resolution adopted at the conclusion of the extended Congress Working Committee meeting here. "This meeting of the Extended Congress Working Committee concludes by expressing its confidence that the Indian National Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections that will be held shortly," the resolution said.