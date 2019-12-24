Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Ready for scrutiny, have nothing to hide: Arvind Kejriwal

Ready for scrutiny, have nothing to hide: Arvind Kejriwal
Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is ready for any kind of scrutiny and have nothing to hide, adding people who are in public...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is ready for any kind of scrutiny and have nothing to hide, adding people who are in public life should always be ready for any such scan.

His comments came in response to a tweet from a journalist who claimed that as the Delhi Assembly elections were approaching, pressure have been mounted on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a fresh probe against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"We welcome any kind of scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome. People who are in public life should always be ready for any scrutiny," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The AAP government has faced raids by CBI, ED and Delhi Police since it came to power in 2015, with Kejriwal claiming they have always come out clean.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP24 Dec 2019 4:45 AM GMT

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP

Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day,...
Operation Twist: RBI
Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong
Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS camp in Hyderabad
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan
No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan


Top