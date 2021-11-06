Ready to contest polls from wherever party says: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: In the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that he is ready to contest the elections from wherever the party decides.

Talking to reporters in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said: "I have always fought elections. Will contest the polls from wherever the party says. We have the party's parliamentary board which decides who will be fielded from which constituency.

"In the four and a half years of the BJP rule, the party has kept all promises made in the manifesto of the last Assembly polls in the state."

When the BJP came to power in 2017, law and order in the state was in a bad shape, but today, the state has privilege of being the best state in the country in terms of the said situation, he said.

Adityanath asserted: "The state saw no riots in the four and a half years years of the BJP-rule. All festivals, including Diwali, were celebrated peacefully.

"Uttar Pradesh's celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya has took the world stage."

Earlier also, Diwali was celebrated and Kumbh was also not organised for the first time in Prayagraj, but that time, the state has identity crisis, he said.

"With Deepotsav in Ayodhya, organisation of grand Kumbha in Prayagraj, better law and order, social welfare schemes, we have freed the state of identity crisis," the Chief Minister said.