Ready to withdraw FIR against Himanta: Mizoram government

Aizawl: The Mizoram government is ready to withdraw the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango said on Sunday.

Even CM Zoramthanga did not approve the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR, he said. "In fact, our chief minister did not really approve of mentioning the name of the Assam chief minister in the FIR. He suggested to me that we should look into it," he told reporters.

Chuango said that he will discuss the matter with police officials concerned and remove the name of the Assam chief minister if there is no legal validity to substantiate the allegations against him.

"I will hold discussion with the police officer who filed the FIR, and if there is no legal fit, we would like to remove the name of Assam chief minister from the FIR," he said, adding that he was unaware of the development when the criminal case was filed against Sarma.

The chief secretary, however, did not mention whether the cases filed against six Assam officials and 200 unidentified police personnel will be withdrawn.