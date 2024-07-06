Rebuilding Amaravati top on agenda: Naidu

New Delhi: “Andhra Pradesh has the potential to emerge as the number one state not just nationally but also globally. But the brand image of Amaravati had taken a serious beating due to the destructive and vindictive attitude of the previous YSRCP government. One does not know from where to start debris clearing,” commented Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while talking to the media before winding up his Delhi tour.

Naidu, during his two-day tour of Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other Central ministers. On Friday, he called on Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said the NDA government in AP has a single mission and that is to work for the rebuilding of the state in the next five years. Naidu, who knows how to hard sell the state, said AP has the best of resources which no other southern state has. Linking rivers can change the face of the state and it has good human resources also, he added.

Naidu said using the human resources, the alliance government will create wealth for the state. It will soon issue guidelines for skill development and also take up skill census. The Amaravati capital region, he said, will have 135 office buildings and iconic buildings with best infrastructural facilities.

The Chief Minister said he would attend the Davos meeting in addition to talking to various potential investors and with the help of the NDA government at the Centre will try to get as much investment as possible. He said till 2019 investors were showing keen interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh besides many institutions were willing to come to Amaravati.

But now they are expressing fear that what would happen if the YSRCP comes to power again. He said he has been telling them that the “dark phase was over, and the devil has been cast out.” He said they were assuring them that necessary measures would be taken to see that the policies of the government were continued whoever comes to power in future, he added.