Reconsider revision in prices of essential medicines, Bengal CM urges PM Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to intervene and reconsider the decision for the upward revision in the prices of some essential medicines used to deal with many widespread diseases.



According to the letter to PM Modi, a copy of which is available with IANS, this decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to escalate the prices of some essential formulations used for the treatment of diseases like tuberculosis, asthma, thalassemia, psychiatric conditions, eye problems and several other infections by nearly 50 per cent, will not only inflict serious hardship come upon common people but also cause an overwhelming strain on the budgets of states like West Bengal who provide drugs and treatment to patients free of cost.

"I am sure you will agree that this unforeseen price increase poses a considerable challenge to the efforts of the states and the country as a whole to provide affordable healthcare. It disrupts the accessibility of indispensable treatments, potentially hindering public health outcomes and increasing the burden on the healthcare systems," the letter read.

The Chief Minister has also pointed out that for the common people, who are already reading under the adverse effects of high prices of day-to-day consumables and associated requirements of life and livelihood, the increased prices of essential medicines will deliver a serious blow to them and hence, should be avoided at any cost.

"I urge upon your kind office to issue directions to the concerned ministry to immediately reconsider the decision on the price escalation in the overall interest of the health and well-being of the common people. The welfare of the citizens is of paramount importance and hence it is critical that all the stakeholders align the policies to reflect this commitment," the letter read.

The NPPA announced on Monday that it has approved a 50 per cent increase in price for 11 scheduled formulations of eight drugs used in treating asthma, glaucoma, thalassemia, tuberculosis, mental health disorders, etc., following applications from manufacturers, citing various reasons including the increased cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or production, or change in exchange rate etc, causing unviability in sustainable production and marketing of drugs.