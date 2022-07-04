Refugee From Sri Lanka Died In Madurai Hospital

A 71-year-old female refugee who had travelled to the coasts of Dhanushkodi with her husband after fleeing crisis-stricken Sri Lanka passed away on Saturday night in the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Periyannan Sivan, her husband is still receiving medical care at the hospital in the interim.



The Coastal Security Group and Indian Coast Guard carried out a complex operation to rescue the woman, Parameswari, and her husband Periyannan Sivan, 81, who had landed in Dhanushkodi on June 27. The pair had been discovered to be dehydrated and shocked, and they were also comatose.

The couple was brought to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital and then sent on to Government Rajaji Hospital for additional care. Parameswari passed away on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. without receiving medical attention.