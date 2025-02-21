Rekha Gupta sworn in Delhi CM

New Delhi: While AAP in its second term wielded a broom without vroom, the new BJP government that took charge of office on Thursday started governance without wasting even a single day under the leadership of Rekha Gupta who along with six ministers was sworn in at a mega ceremony at Ramlila maidan.

The oath taking was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA ruled states, including Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, those who took oath as ministers, including Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravinder Indraj. Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Modi said in a congratulatory message, "She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister." He added, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

The new Chief Minister said that the double engine sarkar would move at a high speed towards realizing “Viksit Delhi” mission. The 50-year-old Chief Minister said that the new BJP government will fulfil all the promises made to the people of the national capital. None of the AAP leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, were present at the ceremony.

She later took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

In the evening, Gupta performed a ‘Yamuna Aarti’ along with her Cabinet colleagues at Vasudev Ghat. Though officially so far, the BJP has not announced anyone as the Deputy Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta sent a clear message that Pravesh Varma would be virtually the number two man in the cabinet as he along with the Chief Minister performed puja at Vasudev ghat at Yamuna. She said the work to cleanse Yamuna have begun and it would take about three to four years by the time Yamuna riverfront project was completed.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met on Thursday evening. The Cabinet approved the CAG report which the previous government failed to table it in the State Assembly. It would be tabled in the first session of the state Assembly.

The Cabinet also decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and implement Mahila Samriddhi Yojna for monthly payment of Rs 2,500 to eligible women as promised in BJP’s poll manifesto and crackdown on AAP scams.

On the other hand, the AAP continues to indulge in rhetoric and criticised the Yamuna arti as a photo op for the BJP. AAP which had charged the Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna waters during campaign are now blaming the Uttarakhand government saying that water pollution had begun from there.