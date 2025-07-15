Rekha Gupta vows to transform incomplete Delhi hospitals into super specialty centres

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a significant announcement on Monday during the inauguration of Yatharth Hospital in Model Town. In a bold move aimed at overhauling the capital’s healthcare infrastructure, CM Gupta pledged to convert seven long-pending hospital projects left incomplete during the Aam Aadmi Party regime — into state-of-the-art super specialty hospitals.

“These hospitals were originally planned as ICU centers during the Covid era but never saw completion due to widespread corruption,” Gupta said. “Now, we will not just finish the job — we will elevate it. Each of these hospitals will be developed into super specialty institutions equipped with advanced ICU care and treatment facilities for critical conditions like cancer, kidney failure, and organ transplants.”

Addressing the acute shortage of ICU beds in Delhi, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to strengthen medical infrastructure. “The number of ICU beds in Delhi is woefully inadequate. These new hospitals are being designed with a higher proportion of ICU beds and fewer general beds, to ensure emergency and critical care are prioritized,” she explained.

The current status of the seven proposed hospitals reflects uneven progress. Shalimar Bagh and Sultanpuri hospitals have each reached 63% completion, while Sarita Vihar stands at 58%. Geeta Colony and Dilshad Garden are both at 52% progress, and Raghubir Nagar has reached 40%. However, in Kirari, construction work has not yet started. Once completed, these hospitals will add a total of 6,836 ICU beds to the capital’s health system, greatly enhancing critical care capacity.

According to Gupta, the government aims to ensure that each facility specializes in specific domains, such as dialysis, cancer treatment, or transplant care, thereby creating a more efficient and focused healthcare delivery system. “We are planning these hospitals so that not a single rupee of public money is wasted,” she added.

Upon completion, the seven hospitals are expected to add 6,836 ICU beds to the city’s healthcare system. However, the scale of this expansion also demands human resources. The project will require the creation of approximately 42,000 new posts -- a move that could significantly boost employment in the medical sector.

The project is expected to require a substantial investment of ₹5,758.38 crore. To expedite construction and enhance long-term efficiency, the government is also considering implementing the hospitals through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Reflecting on the Covid-19 crisis, Gupta stressed the need for permanent solutions. “The scenes from the pandemic were heartbreaking. Delhi had only two beds for every thousand people. That is unacceptable,” she said. “This is not just about fixing infrastructure — it’s about protecting lives.”

In a move welcomed by many, the Chief Minister confirmed that Ayushman Bharat, the central government’s flagship health insurance scheme will also be implemented in the newly inaugurated Yatharth Hospital and eventually extended to the upcoming facilities.