Release Kejriwal, Soren immediately: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party for creating 'undemocratic obstacles' and trying to influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, the Congress leader announced Opposition’s five demands before the upcoming polls:

Priyanka also claimed that the BJP is 'trapped in an illusion' and reminded the saffron party or Lord Ram's struggle in his fight for truth. "When Lord Ram was fighting for the truth, He did not have power or resources, He did not even have a chariot. Ravan had a chariot, resources, an army and gold. Lord Ram had the truth, hope, faith, modesty, patience and courage," said the Congress leader.

"I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent and arrogance gets shattered," she added.

The Opposition bloc held the Save Democracy rally in a demonstration of unity and strength amidst the backdrop of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

INDIA bloc leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, J&K NC leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, attended the rally.