Relief camp residents protested against Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj, a Delhi government minister, on Sunday visited the Mayur Vihar flood relief camp today. When he reached there angry people shouted slogans against Saurabh Bhardwaj here. Seeing the slogans and protests, the minister had no choice but to return immediately. It is believed that the people in the relief camp are facing many problems including food, water and toilets. Distressed by this inadequate facility, people have raised slogans and demonstrated against them.



A clash broke out between AAP workers and women in front of Saurabh Bhardwaj, who reached Mayur Vihar to take stock of the camp. Angry people also raised slogans of 'chor-chor'. People allege that no arrangements have been made so far and we are facing many problems here. Notably, due to heavy floods, the people of Yamuna Khadar have been kept in the Mayur Vihar flood relief camp.Following sloganeering and protests in the relief camp, the politics between the AAP and the BJP has heated up once more.Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called it a BJP sponsored protest. He said that BJP is creating ruckus through women workers.

Amid protests and sloganeering, the minister was only able to meet a few people and then went back.While addressing to the media, Saurabh Bhardwaj said that they were also being prevented from visiting the relief camps set up by the Delhi government.This is being done by BJP-sponsored individuals. He stated that because BJP MPs are not coming to the relief camp, AAP ministers and MLAs have been prevented from visiting so that people do not ask the BJP about why they are not coming.Bhardwaj said that the BJP is organizing protests and sloganeering through women workers.