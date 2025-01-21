Remarks Against Amit Shah: SC stays defamation case against Rahul

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case, filed by BJP leader Navin Jha, pertains to Gandhi’s alleged remarks referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a "murder accused" during a 2018 Congress plenary session.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta heard Gandhi's appeal, challenging the February 2024 Jharkhand High Court verdict that rejected his plea to quash the defamation case. Gandhi argued that his statements were political in nature and not intended to defame.

The defamation case dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign when Jha alleged that Gandhi's remarks aimed to tarnish Shah’s reputation. The complaint, initially filed in a Jharkhand trial court, had progressed despite Gandhi’s earlier petition to quash the proceedings.

The Supreme Court, while granting a stay, observed that the matter required further examination. It has directed the complainant to file a response and halted all trial proceedings until the case is reviewed in detail. The next hearing is expected to take place in the coming weeks.