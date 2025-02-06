Live
Remember who committed biggest scam: Rahul to voters
New Delhi: In a swipe at the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people of Delhi to remember while voting who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics. The former Congress president said people’s vote for his party will protect their rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress. Gandhi cast his ballot in the morning in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre. With voting underway for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued an appeal to voters on X.
“My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Your every vote for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress,” he said in his post in Hindi. “While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics?” the former Congress chief said. After casting her vote in the New Delhi constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X,
“Today is the day to use the power given to you by the Constitution and decide your future for the next five years. Your one vote will make you and your Delhi stronger. Use your right after thinking well and definitely cast your vote.” Voting is underway for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.