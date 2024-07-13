  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Reminder of trampling Constitution: PM

Reminder of trampling Constitution: PM
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened when the Constitution was trampled over.

He said on 'X', "It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X