Live
- Beela agitators still facing police cases
- A platform for CAs to share insights on diverse topics
- Determined to defeat Trump: Biden
- Amarnath flays Naidu for taking credit for YSRCP’s deeds
- 7 Indians among 65 missing in Nepal landslide
- A detailed probe on cards into Vissannapeta land row
- Bail order should be stayed only in rare cases: SC
- Know your MLA: Prashanthi Reddy puts an end to 40 yrs of family rule
- Know Your MLA: From left-wing activism to mainstream politics
- Know your MLA : Young businessman continues rich political legacy
Just In
Reminder of trampling Constitution: PM
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened when the Constitution was trampled over.
He said on 'X', "It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS