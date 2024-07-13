Live
Reminds dictatorial mindset of Cong: BJP
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said commemoration of June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' every year will remind people of the sacrifices and martyrdom of those who fought against the “dictatorial mindset” of the Congress.
“June 25, 1975 was the black day when the “dictatorial mindset” of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on the country by "murdering" the democracy enshrined in the Constitution, BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda said in a post on X.
