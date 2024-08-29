Remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from CM post: Assam Opposition parties meet Guv

Guwahati: The unified Opposition in Assam led by the Congress party met Governor Lakshman Acharya on Thursday and demanded the removal of Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Chief Minister’s post owing to his provocative statements that may disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi said: “Sarma now has an unstable mindset and has been trying to disturb harmony in the state by his provocative remarks. The unified Opposition in Assam has written to Honourable President of India, Draupadi Murmu to immediately remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from the position of Chief Minister as he is not fit to be in a responsible Constitutional post.”

The Congress leader also alleged that Sarma can go to any length for votes and that he has been infusing poison into Assam’s environment that may lead to a big unrest.

“Sarma has clearly understood that he will not win the next Assembly polls in the state. That is why he has been issuing provocative statements that may disturb communal harmony. We have seen before the Lok Sabha polls that the Chief Minister issued communal statements. But now he has crossed all limits. Everybody can see that he has been communal speeches at the highest levels,” Bordoloi said.

Meanwhile, Rakibul Hussain, Congress MP from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma has become unpopular within the BJP and the party may sack him from the post of Chief Minister.

He said: “There have been intelligence reports that the BJP leadership got to know that the party will do poorly in the next elections if Himanta Biswa Sarma stays in the post of Chief Minister. The party wants to remove him from the chair. Sarma knows this well and hence he has been trying to create unrest in Assam.”

Meanwhile, a police complaint was lodged by eighteen Opposition parties in Assam against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday for his remarks stating that he would not allow 'Miya' Muslims to "take over" Assam.

According to the Congress-led united forum of the 18 Opposition parties, Sarma has incited hatred in local communities.

"A police case against the Chief Minister has been jointly submitted by eighteen Opposition parties in Assam. Following the outcome of the Lok Sabha election, the Chief Minister of Assam has been attempting to incite communal unrest and making delicate remarks even within the Assembly,” said Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.