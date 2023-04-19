Renowned Irish climber Noel Hanna dead

New Delhi: Renowned Irish climber, Noel Hanna, died in Camp IV of Annapurna on Monday night. His body was found lying at Camp IV, according to Yubraj Khatiwada, director at the Department of Tourism.

Meanwhile, two Indian climbers who had gone missing since Monday night in Mt Annapurna, the tenth-highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres, have been rescued by Nepali rescuers. Search for the third missing Indian climber is underway, said Khatiwada.

Record-holding Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur, who went missing near Camp IV of Annapurna while descending from the summit point, was rescued through a chopper using a longline technique, according to Pioneer Adventure, her expedition agency. Kaur has been brought to Annapurna Base Camp and will be flown to Kathmandu for medical examination, the agency said in a statement.

According to Khatiwada, Kaur had been missing since Monday in bad weather conditions. Her rescue operation was carried out at 7,363 metres

Similarly, Arjun Vajpai, the youngest Indian to climb Everest in 2010, is also being rescued from the areas between Camp III and Camp IV of Annapurna. "He has sustained injuries," said Khatiwada. "Search is on for another missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo from Annapurna." Maloo went missing while descending from Camp IV on Monday. Annapurna recorded the season's first summit of the 8,000 metres on April 15..

