Renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan wins Jnanpith award

Palakkad (Kerala): Eminent Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was on Thursday conferred with the Jnanpith award at his residence 'Devayanam' by Kerala Culture Minister A.K. Balan.

Appearing live from his office in the state Secretariat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to the life and works of 93-year-old Akkitham, as he is popularly known.

Seated in an armchair at his home, Akkitham received the award and became the sixth Keralite to be conferred the prestigious literary award.

Akkitham's work includes "Irupatham Noottantinte Ithihasam", "Balidarashanam" and "Dharma Sooryan" among over 45 works of poems, plays and short stories.