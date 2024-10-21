Live
RG Kar protest: Trinamool leader threatens to file FIR against junior doctors if talks with CM fail
Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, on Monday, threatened to file FIR against two leading faces of the junior doctors’ movement in case talks between them and CM Mamata Banerjee this afternoon fail.
The two junior doctors who have been targeted by Ghosh are Aniket Mahato and Debasish Halder.
“If the talks at the meeting convened by the Chief Minister today fail and chaos is created through the proposed total strike by junior doctors which results in deterioration in the medical condition of even a single patient, then FIRs should be filed against Aniket Mahato and Debasish Halder at the nearest police station. They are the main brains behind the conspiracy. The names of the medical institutions and the other doctors concerned should be added. Medical treatment is the basic right of everyone. Denying that is a legal offence,” said Ghosh in a statement.
At that same time, Ghosh claimed that Halder and Mahato should also be held responsible if the medical condition of any junior doctor who is on hunger strike deteriorates.
“The Chief Minister has been showing sensitivity in the matter again and again. So let the hunger strike be withdrawn and let there be discussion. Requesting all not to get trapped in the conspiracies of the Opposition party, Left and ultra-Left forces,” said Ghosh.
However, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, has made a conscious decision to not react to any statement made by Kunal Ghosh.
“It is our stand that we will not react to any statement from Kunal Ghosh. At a time when our movement has received worldwide support, giving reaction to statements by Ghosh is nothing but a waste of time. We want to ignore him,’ said a WBJDF representative.