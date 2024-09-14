RG Kar tragedy: Jr docs seek intervention of President to ensure justice

Kolkata: Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), on Friday, have sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, who had spoken out strongly over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital last month, in resolving the continuing impasse over their unfulfilled demands.



"The gruesome nature of crime, the alleged attempts to cover it up, and the attendant atmosphere of fear woke the nation up to demand an impartial investigative process and a speedy, fair and rational trial," they said in an email to the President.

The email has also been sent to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda. The junior doctors have given certain examples of alleged tampering of evidence in the case as well as deep-rooted corruption that has become rampant in West Bengal’s medical and medical education system.