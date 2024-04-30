Rivals spreading fake videos: PM

Satara (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media. At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra's Satara district, Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology and warned "there is a plan to create a big incident in next one month".

Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI), and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities. “Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord.

