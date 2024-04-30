Live
- PM Modi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Zaheerabad and Medak
- Cong holds unique demonstration against BJP with ‘gadidi guddu’
- CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today
- LS polls: Cong revs up outreach prog to tilt scales in its favour
- Guntur: Pension distribution to begin tomorrow
- Natural resources worth Rs 2,540 cr looted in Ponnur, alleges Dhulipala
- YS Jagan to campaign in Kadapa district today, address public meetings
- Mercury at 47 degrees, red alert sounded for many parts of State
- Maruti Suzuki holds mileage rally
- MEIL bags 2,000 MW project in Karnataka
Rivals spreading fake videos: PM
Satara (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media. At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra's Satara district, Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology and warned "there is a plan to create a big incident in next one month".
Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI), and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities. “Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord.
