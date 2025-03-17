RJD lawmakers stage protest in and outside Assembly over rising crime in Bihar

Patna: Chaos erupted in the Bihar Assembly on Monday after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs staged protests over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

RJD MLAs, led by Mukesh Roshan of the Mahua assembly constituency, created a ruckus, displaying posters inside the Assembly.

RJD MLAs also protested outside the Assembly over the issue with former CM Rabri Devi lashing out at the government.

Outside the main gate of the Legislative Council, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members, led by opposition leader Rabri Devi, raised slogans while holding banners and posters, accusing the government of failing to address the issue of crime.

Rabri Devi said, “Twenty-two people were murdered across the state during Holi. If 22 murders occur in just two days, imagine how many lives are lost in Bihar every month.”

She questioned the government’s claims of good governance, asking, “Where is this so-called good governance? Small daughters are raped and murdered. When even sub-inspectors and constables are being killed, what hope is there for the safety of ordinary citizens?”

She further criticized the administration, saying, “Those entrusted with ensuring security are themselves being murdered. At this point, only God can protect the common people.”

She was referring to cases from Munger and Araria, where two ASI-rank police officers were murdered in criminal incidents.

The budget session resumed on Monday after the Holi break. As soon as the proceedings began, opposition lawmakers started their protest, holding posters and shouting slogans against the government.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav ordered marshals to remove the posters from the hands of the protesting legislators.

The opposition accused the government of failing in governance and financial transparency. The House will debate and vote on the demands for grants included in the income-expenditure budget for 2025-26.