RJD MP urges Nitish Kumar to demand special package for Bihar during Delhi visit

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Delhi, where a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected. Sharing his reaction to the upcoming development, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav said that the Chief Minister should meet the Prime Minister to discuss the developmental issues of the state.

Talking to IANS, the Rajya Sabha MP also asserted that during this meeting, Nitish Kumar should raise several important issues concerning Bihar.

Sanjay Yadav said: "The Chief Minister should meet Prime Minister Modi, but when he should do is he should ask him what has been allocated for Bihar in the budget. What happened to the special package of Rs 1.65 lakh crore announced by PM Modi during the 2015 elections in Arrah? Over the last 11 years, what benefits has Bihar received under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana?"

He further highlighted the issues of unemployment and migration in Bihar, saying: "Bihar has the highest rate of migration. What steps has the government taken to curb this? Bihar’s farmers have the lowest income in the country; what actions have been taken to improve their situation? Bihar's literacy rate is among the lowest; what plans does the government have to address this? Referring to the Niti Aayog’s report, he said Bihar ranks the lowest in the Sustainable Development Index, which indicates that the state needs special financial assistance."

The Rajya Sabha member of RJD also urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ask Prime Minister Modi to grant Bihar special state status during their meeting.

He also stressed the need for a caste-based census and suggested that Nitish Kumar should request the Prime Minister to conduct a nationwide caste-based census so that the backward classes in Bihar can receive their due benefits in reservations.

He also referred to the time when Tejashwi Yadav's government increased the reservation to 65 per cent, suggesting that this reservation should be included in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule so that Bihar's 90 per cent backward, Dalit, and extremely backward population can benefit from it.

Sanjay Yadav appealed to the Chief Minister to raise the issues of Bihar's development, unemployment, poverty, and other key matters with the Prime Minister during their meeting. He demanded a special economic package for Bihar to improve the state's economic situation.