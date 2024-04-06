RLJP committed to ensure NDA's victory: Pashupati Kumar Paras

Live
Patna: The National President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Pashupati Kumar Paras, said on Saturday that his party is committed to work for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
He also said the NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and cross the 400-seat mark in the country.
“We are working to ensure NDA's victory. We are also confident that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time after the elections,” Paras said.
The veteran politician also said he has no complaints against his nephew Chirag Paswan.
"All resentments are gone now. We are making efforts to ensure NDA's victory in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The RLJP is part of the NDA in Bihar,” he said.
Paras, Prince Raj, and other RLJP leaders were in Patna on Saturday to attend the party's executive committee meeting, where it was decided that RLJP will support the NDA candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Paras and Prince Raj had recently met BJP President J.P. Nadda in Delhi.
During the seat-sharing talks of the NDA, the RLJP was not offered any seat for the upcoming general elections.