Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: A road near the National Law University in Dwarka, New Delhi, caved in on Sunday morning following heavy rainfall in the national capital, creating a massive crater that nearly swallowed a vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The road collapse triggered traffic disruptions in Dwarka -- one of the busiest areas in the capital -- and reignited concerns about the quality of construction and maintenance of roads in Dwarka, which has witnessed similar incidents in the past.

Authorities are now probing the cause of the cave-in. Preliminary indications point to waterlogging and substandard construction as major contributing factors.

Residents and commuters have long complained about potholes, waterlogging and sinking roads across the city, which significantly heighten the risk of accidents during the monsoon season.

According to the locals, the Dwarka cave-in is yet another reminder of how fragile Delhi's road infrastructure has become.

In a similar incident on August 18, a large pit formed in the middle of a road in Delhi's Burari area, causing a car to plunge into it.

The mishap occurred in a busy market area, and while no casualties were reported, the incident sparked panic among locals. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing a white car stuck in the gaping sinkhole.

Bystanders rushed to rescue the driver, who was safely pulled out, while the car was later lifted with the help of a crane.

Such occurrences are becoming alarmingly frequent.

Earlier in February this year, a car fell into a pit after a portion of the service lane in Dwarka Sector 12 near KM Chowk collapsed.

The accident happened when a slab covering a drain caved in, once again underlining the poor state of road infrastructure in the national capital.

The back-to-back cave-ins in Delhi have raised serious questions on civic planning and accountability. Residents are urging the authorities to take urgent measures before these recurring incidents result in major tragedies.