Road crash in Rajasthan's Alwar, eight injured
Eight people, including four policemen, were injured when a police van collided with a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajgarh in Alwar district early Tuesday, police said.
Assistant Sub Inspector of Rajgarh police station Iliyas said seven policemen were travelling in the police van, while a man, two women and four children were travelling in the car.
One constable received critical injuries, he said.
"All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven persons, including four policemen, are admitted and others were given primary treatment at the Alwar hospital while one constable is admitted in SMS hospital in Jaipur," the police said.
