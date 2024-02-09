Live
Royal Bengal tiger found dead
Baripada: The carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Thursday. The carcass of the male tiger, around three and a half years old, was found near a ‘nullah’ in the core area on February 5, the reserve’s Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni said.
During patrolling, forest guards found the carcass, and it is suspected that the death happened two days before being found, he said.
‘’We informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests about the incident on February 6,’’ he said.
The post-mortem has been completed, Gogineni said. Samples from the carcass were sent to different laboratories for testing, he said. ‘’There was no injury mark on the carcass. It is suspected that the tiger died due to natural causes. However, the exact reason behind the death will be known after getting the examination reports,’’ he added.