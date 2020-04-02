Rs 1 crore to families of healthcare personnel if they die handling Corona cases: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 1 one crore for the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with Coronavirus, COVID-19, cases. The personnel include all sanitation workers, doctors and nurses from the private or government sector, be it temporary or permanent.

Interacting with doctors through video conferencing on Wednesday, CM Kejriwal termed their contribution as no less than a soldier and saluted their courage and dedication. He also assured them full government support.

The Chief Minister said, every precaution will be taken to protect the medical staffs who are dealing with COVID-19 patients but despite that, if anything untoward happens to them, the city government will take care of their families.

Later while addressing the media, the Chief Minister said COVID-19 has not reached the stage of community transmission in Delhi and the situation is under control. Kejriwal also said the government will track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement and it has given 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police. He said, 766 people with COVID-19 symptoms have been admitted at hospitals across the city.

He added that there are 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Centre has been requested to provide testing kits and other medical equipment.