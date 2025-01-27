RSS, BJP are traitors who killed Mahatma Gandhi: Mallikarjun Kharge in Mhow

Mhow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the RSS and BJP of betraying the nation, claiming they were responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Kharge made these remarks at the Congress' "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

During his address, Kharge criticized the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, for questioning the patriotism of opposition parties. He cited historical statements by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

Quoting Sardar Patel, Kharge alleged, “Sardar Patel had remarked that the RSS’ celebration of Gandhi’s assassination made it evident that they were responsible. He even advocated for banning the organization.”

Kharge further referred to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, stating, “Nehru was deeply disturbed by Gandhi’s assassination and said that the communal forces behind this heinous act must be eradicated.”

The Congress president argued that these statements from two towering leaders of India highlighted the RSS’ lack of contribution to the country’s freedom struggle. Instead, he accused the organisation of killing a man who dedicated his life to the nation.

“This is what Nehru and Patel believed about the RSS,” Kharge said. “Yet, BJP leaders fabricate stories of differences between the two to suit their narrative.”

Kharge also warned of the dangers of continued BJP and RSS dominance, claiming they are dividing society along religious lines.

"If this continues, Dalits and Adivasis will face further marginalization, even being barred from entering temples," he said. "Dalits and Adivasis must remember that their rights come from the Constitution, and they must not fall into the BJP-RSS trap."

Kharge said, “We all have faith in religion, but we will not tolerate it if the poor and underprivileged are exploited in the name of religion.”