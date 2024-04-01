Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Just In
RSS-BJP like poison, Oppn must fight LS polls unitedly: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as “poison” that has “destroyed” the country and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as “poison” that has “destroyed” the country and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
This election is to save democracy, the country and the Constitution, he said at ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan here. “We need to unite and only then will we be able to fight the BJP. We won’t succeed if we keep attacking and fighting each other,” Kharge said.
Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “There is no level-playing field in this election. Modi has dug up the ground and is asking the opposition to play cricket there.” He said he told BJP chief J P Nadda at a recent meeting that this election is “not fair” as the Congress’ funds have already been “stolen”. “The BJP and the RSS are like poison, don’t taste it. They have destroyed the country, and they should not be allowed to destroy it further,” the Congress chief added.
Kharge said the country cannot prosper until Modi and his ideology are removed.