RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Will Hold A Five Day Visit In Up From July 1

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Lucknow on July 1 for a five-day visit. The visit assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

RSS functionaries from Avadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand and Kanpur and will review the working of the organisation. According to sources, Bhagwat will be holding a series of meetings withfunctionaries from Avadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand and Kanpur and will review the working of the organisation.

Details of his schedule have not been made public yet, but sources said that meetings with top BJP leaders are also on the agenda.

Apart from this, the RSS chief will take feedback about political and social ground realities from RSS and BJP leaders and will also share his feedback.

If sources are to be believed, during the visit of Bhagwat, the Sangh pracharaks will discuss ways and means to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP and enlist issues that could have a positive impact on the minds of the voters. The cadres will be accordingly given tips for preparing for the polls.

Bhagwat is also expected to visit Ayodhya during his five-day stay, and will meet saints and seers there.

Sources said that the idea behind Bhagwat’s five-day stay in Lucknow is to make an assessment of the pre-poll situation in Uttar Pradesh, which remains crucial for BJP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, all the meetings will be held behind closed doors.