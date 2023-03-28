Ruckus in parliament over Rahul disqualification

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as opposition protests over the Adani issue continued with several leaders, dressed in black, raising slogans against the government. As the House re-assembled at 2 pm after adjournment in the morning, opposition members rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. Amid din, papers, as well as reports, were laid on the table of the House.





As the opposition members, several of whom were dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government, continued their protests and sloganeering while holding placards with 'save democracy' written on them, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as the Opposition members continued their protest over the Adani issue. As soon as the Upper House assembled at 2 pm after an adjournment in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed about the bills which were scheduled for discussion in the House.





The Congress on Tuesday announced over a month-long agitational programmes from block to national level, including a 'Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha' here in the second week of April, to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and to press their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The agitational programmes include the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort on Tuesday and a series of press conferences in 35 major cities across the country on March 28 and 29. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying "without prejudice to his rights", he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow following his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.



