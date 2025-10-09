Rural women sports winners break into dance on stage

Berhampur: In a spell-binding confluence of rhythm, tradition, and triumph, rural women sports winners stepped onto the grand stage, not for a race or a relay, but for rhythm. To the enchanting notes of the dance ballet “Thia Puchi Naranga,” they swayed and smiled, many for the first time in their lives performing a dance, on the very dais where internationally acclaimed artistes had moments later unveiled their mastery in Odissi, Kuchipudi and folk dance. The day opened on a sacred note with the resonant Sankha Dhwani by Sarat Mahapatra and troupe from Narendrapur, which seemed to purify the air and set the soul of the celebration aflame.

Adding a rustic melody, “Phula Baula Beni,” a traditional rural sports song collected by the South Odisha Cultural Study Centre of Berhampur University, echoed through the venue, while plates of Kakara Pitha, Odisha’s beloved delicacy, were shared generously with the audience, creating a festive tapestry of aroma, joy and heritage.

The stage glittered with performances by celebrated artistes Manasi Routray and her troupe from Chennai with soulful Odissi; JYN Ambica of Andhra Pradesh, a Guinness World Record holder, who brought alive the rhythm of Kuchipudi; Bhubaneswar’s Samhita Panigrahi, whose Devi Abahani invocation stirred divinity; five spirited girls from Berhampur forming a dynamic musical band; and Udhab Bhipria’s Mayuree Dance Group from Sundargarh electrifying the floor with their folk saga “Dulduli.”

Astonished by the poise and confidence of the rural women sports winners, many international artistes confessed disbelief that these first-time performers could exude such grace and perfection, which is a testimony to the magical choreography of Rinarani Sahu and Sanjana Sahani.

Distinguished guests Prof Dr Prasanna Kumar Swain, Vice Chancellor of Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University and Utkal University of Culture; Guru Khenpo Pema Tenphel of Buddha Temple, Chandragiri; and Pratap Kumar Nayak, Founder of Pratidhwani, Saudi Arabia, graced the occasion, lauding the festival as a cultural mirror of Ganjam that now reflects on the global stage. “This event stands tall as one of international standard, not merely in performance, but in presentation, professionalism, outreach and inclusivity,” said Hrushikesh Panigrahi, Director of Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation. “Our strong online presence, live streaming, multilingual content and meticulous stage design, from sound and lighting to digital visuals, have truly aligned us with international norms,” he added.

Audiences from Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paralakhemundi, Nagaland, Mumbai and beyond filled the venue, uniting cultures under a single sky of art and celebration.

Three exceptional individuals were honoured with the prestigious Youth Achievers Award 2025 — young Epigraphist and Paleographist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari of Paralakhemundi; Odisha’s first tribal woman journalist Jayanti Buruda of Forbes India fame from Malkangiri; and celebrated Bollywood hairstylist K Raju from Berhampur, in recognition of their inspiring journeys, announced Foundation President Sudipta Panigrahi.

Anchors Sonali Sahu and Sanyasi Nayak wove the evening together with eloquence and warmth, a night where rural spirit met international finesse, and Odisha’s cultural heart beat in global harmony.