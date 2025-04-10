Live
Russia invites Modi for Victory Day Parade on May 9
Moscow: Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said. Moscow is expecting Modi at the May 9 parade.
The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Rudenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.
