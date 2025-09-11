S Ramadoss Expels Son Anbumani From PMK, Calls Him A “Weed”

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Thursday expelled his son and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss from the party, citing “anti-party activities.” He said Anbumani ignored a show-cause notice detailing 16 charges, including attempts to run a parallel structure and planting a surveillance device on his chair.

The decision followed failed mediation efforts by BJP, RSS leaders, and VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan to resolve the family rift. Ramadoss, visibly emotional, said he had warned his son for years but was left with no choice.

The move weakens the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, with the PMK’s split likely to dent its OBC vote bank, especially among Vanniyars. While Anbumani has not responded, party insiders say he may challenge the expulsion or float a new political outfit.