'Sada Khwaab, Nasha Mukt Punjab', a new slogan given by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Public

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has now given a new slogan to the people of Punjab. The new slogan is 'Sada Khwaab, Nasha Mukt Punjab'.Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday made a tweet in this regard from his twitter account.

In this tweet he wrote that,A meeting of senior police officers has been called to end drugs. Without any pressure, instructions have been given to take strict action against every guilty. Our youth are victims, not guilty.First the chain of drugs will be broken by catching the sellers, then they will also get the youth rehabilitated.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to his tweet. He also commented on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's tweet. He wrote that it is most important to bring the youth of Punjab out of drugs. Now there is an honest government in Punjab. There will be no protection for drug dealers. Strict action will be taken against them. Aam Aadmi Party will solve this problem by working with the people of Punjab wholeheartedly.