Sadhguru Discharged From Hospital In Delhi After Emergency Brain Surgery

Sadhguru was discharged from the hospital today after undergoing emergency brain surgery on March 17, 2024. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director - Apollo Hospitals Group, who met Sadhguru in the hospital, shared, “The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health.”

Isha Foundation joins millions of volunteers and people worldwide in expressing gratitude to Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, Dr S Chatterjee, and the entire team at Apollo Hospitals for their exceptional support and care.

The Foundation is also immensely thankful for the outpouring of love and support that Sadhguru has received from everyone during this time.

