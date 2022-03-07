Sadhguru kickstarts solo motorcycle journey 

Hyderabad: Aimed at creating global awareness on soil conservation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday kickstarted his solo motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 countries in 100 days from Coimbatore.

"This is an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3 to 6 percent organic content should be there in the soil. We have written policy documents specific to each country depending upon its soil type, region and agricultural traditions," he said.

Sadhguru will first visit USA and then Caribbean Islands where over nine countries are expected to sign MoUs. He will also address the 15th session of the Convention of Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and World Economic Forum at Davos in May.

The 30,000 km, 27-nation, 100-day ride, he said was "not a protest, or pressure tactics, but an expression of the will of the citizens. He explained that scientists and UN agencies have predicted that the planet has cultivable soil for only up to 55 years and have warned of catastrophic food shortages that could plunge the world into brutal civil strife. Sadhguru said, "Soil is the only magic where if you bury death, it sprouts life. We have come from this soil, we eat of this soil and when we die, we get back to the soil."