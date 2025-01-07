  • Menu
Saini pays tribute at Nada Sahib Gurudwara

Saini pays tribute at Nada Sahib Gurudwara
Chandigarh : Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 358th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

He expressed immense pride in the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas (sons), who gave their lives in service to society and religion.The Chief Minister visited Nada Sahib Gurudwara to pay tribute on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 358th Prakash Utsav.

He bowed in reverence before Guru Granth Sahib Ji and participated in the Akhand Path. Subsequently, he also paid his respects to the Nishan Sahib and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Haryana.

While replying to media queries, the Chief Minister emphasized Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s monumental contributions in establishing the Khalsa Panth and his personal sacrifices for the welfare of society and the nation.

