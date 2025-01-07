Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and Telangana
- Cyberabad police initiates ‘Operation Smile-XI’
- Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing vehicle batteries
- Sridhar hits out at BJP leader for remarks against Priyanka
- Telangana now has 3,35,27,925 voters
- Remove flexis & boards at busy junctions, officials told
- Draft DPDP rules focus on children’s data in digital space
- TG fine rice makes its way into border states
Just In
Saini pays tribute at Nada Sahib Gurudwara
Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 358th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
He expressed immense pride in the supreme sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas (sons), who gave their lives in service to society and religion.The Chief Minister visited Nada Sahib Gurudwara to pay tribute on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s 358th Prakash Utsav.
He bowed in reverence before Guru Granth Sahib Ji and participated in the Akhand Path. Subsequently, he also paid his respects to the Nishan Sahib and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Haryana.
While replying to media queries, the Chief Minister emphasized Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s monumental contributions in establishing the Khalsa Panth and his personal sacrifices for the welfare of society and the nation.