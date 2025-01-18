Live
Just In
Salary of junior teachers hiked
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday hiked the monthly remu-neration of junior teachers from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000, the CMO said in a statement.
This hike will benefit around 13,740 teachers across the State, it said, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal, which will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore to the State’s exchequer. This apart, the government also raised the contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). The State will now contribute Rs 1,950 per month to-wards EPF for each junior teacher, up from the previous amount of Rs 1,443.
Stating that the decision is part of the government’s efforts to improve the socio-economic condition of teachers in the State, Majhi said his government is committed to enhancing the welfare of teachers.