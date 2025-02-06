Salem Police Expose Staged Video In Illicit Liquor Trade Controversy, Debunk Political Claims

Salem Police have uncovered that a viral video purportedly showing DMK members engaged in illicit liquor sales was actually staged as part of a business rivalry, leading to the arrest of two party members involved in competing illegal operations.

The investigation revealed that Ravi Pambu, 42, orchestrated the video's creation to target his rival, Jothivel, in the illegal liquor trade. The staged footage, which showed individuals claiming to bribe police while selling illicit liquor, deliberately obscured the faces of those involved. Police discovered that Pambu had sent his son to Kallakurichi to purchase illegal liquor from Jothivel's operation, neither of which held valid licenses.

The controversy gained political momentum when Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) shared the video on social media, launching a fierce critique of Chief Minister MK Stalin's government. EPS connected the incident to the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 68 lives, questioning whether DMK membership provided immunity from law enforcement.

However, Salem Police emphasized that their investigation found no evidence of political protection, stating the incident stemmed purely from business rivalry between Pambu and Jothivel, both DMK members. The case has resulted in the arrest of both businessmen, highlighting the complex intersection of illegal trade and political affiliations in Tamil Nadu.

The incident has sparked renewed debate about illicit liquor control in Tamil Nadu, even as authorities work to separate genuine concerns from politically motivated accusations.